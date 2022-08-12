$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state.

The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.

ABC15 had a one-on-one with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the project.

“You can certainly say it’s been a long time coming,” he said.

Buttigieg says this much needed funding in our state is part of the RAISE program.

“Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity. It’s discretionary funding that we can use to support great applications coming in from communities from every part of the U.S.”

Adding this is part of the effort to modernize transportation and improve safety on the roads.

“What we have right now is a change to take $2.2 billion and use it on projects around the country, 166 projects…like this fantastic vision right here in Phoenix,” he said.

Phoenix will be getting $25 million to build a bicycle, pedestrian bridge across the Rio Salado River along the 3rd Street alignment.

“This is the first bridge of its kind over the Rio Salado,” said the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The city will also be adding solar pedestrian-scale lighting and pathway amenities between Central Avenue and 40th Street.

“The south Phoenix community, predominantly Black and Hispanic communities have dealt with underinvestment, being overburdened and underserved for decades,” Buttigieg told ABC15.

This includes lack of transportation services, but Buttigieg says this funding aims to change that.

Currently residents without cars in this neighborhood have no option but to walk and bike on high-speed, high-volume roads because there is no other way across.

“In this community one in five residents don’t have a car. This will be a great safe path across the river. It’s part of the Rio Salado, Rio Re-imagined vision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Adding it will also connect communities.

"His project unites multiple cities and tribal leaders, and it really is a project that brings together so many communities,” she added.

Mayor Gallego says the funding coming to the City of Phoenix doesn’t stop there.

“In partnership with the Department of Transportation we’re also $16 million for low emission, no emission buses,” said the Mayor of Phoenix.

Tucson will also be awarded $25 million to improve nearly one mile of 22nd street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. That funding will also help replace an existing 1960s-era bridge with a new one over the Union Pacific Railroad and State Route 210.

“We’re using it to support visions that are going to lead to safer streets, or safer travel, cleaner travel or cleaner air,” added the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The Colorado Indian River Tribes will get $25 million to rebuild Mohave Road for a roughly 10-mile stretch, and will include asphalt pavement and shoulders, street-lighting, and intersection turn lane improvements, with the hope of decreasing accidents in the area.

“Thanks to that infrastructure package, we have more funding to work with than ever,” Buttigieg told ABC15.

Lastly, $261,000 will go toward funding a study in Navajo County to improve pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure on a 16-mile stretch of SR-260, between US-60 and SR-73.

“Whether you just want to spend a little more of your day with your loved ones and a little less on your commute, these improvements are going to make a profound difference,” said the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation details how the following projects will benefit from RAISE awards: