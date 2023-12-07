Watch Now
68-year-old man taken to hospital after plane crash near Show Low

Officials say the plane crashed while taking off
Posted at 6:12 PM, Dec 06, 2023
A man was seriously hurt after a plane crash in Taylor, Arizona, just north of Show Low Wednesday morning.

Officials were called out after receiving a 911 call from an Apple watch just after 7:40 a.m.

According to the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department, a 68-year-old man from Show Low was later taken to a Phoenix hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say another pilot who was flying over the airport also called emergency services after seeing a plane on the ground that had crashed.

Officials say the plane crashed while taking off, however, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

