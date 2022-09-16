6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday.

The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

The awarded schools in the state were:

Gilbert – Weinberg Gifted Academy, Chandler Unified School District

Laveen – Vista Del Sur Accelerated Academy, Laveen Elementary School District

Paradise Valley – Cherokee Elementary School, Scottsdale Unified School District

Scottsdale – Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Diocese of Phoenix

Colorado City – Masada Charter School, Masada Charter School Inc.

Fort Huachuca – General Myer Elementary School, Fort Huachuca Accommodation School District

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona in a press release. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The schools will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, on Nov. 3 and 4, 2022.

Dozens of Arizona schools have received a National Blue Ribbon honor dating back to 2013. Search the full list of winning awarded Arizona schools here.