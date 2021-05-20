Watch
5 women among 7 candidates for Arizona Supreme Court vacancy

Posted at 7:55 AM, May 20, 2021
PHOENIX — Five women are among seven candidates nominated to fill a vacancy at the Arizona Supreme Court. Justice Andrew Gould's retirement went into effect April 1.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments nominated five judges and two attorneys to fill Gould's spot on the bench.

Gov. Doug Ducey has 60 days to name an appointment.

The seven candidates are Cynthia Bailey, David Euchner, Jennifer Perkins, Kathryn King, Adele Ponce, Patricia Starr and David Weinzweig.

Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer has been the only female judge at the state's highest court since 2015.

The panel's seven justices each serve six-year renewable terms.

