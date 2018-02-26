PHOENIX - Looking for a little heaven on earth right here in Arizona?

Havasupai Falls boasts stunning spills of turquoise water falling 90 feet over red rocks, as tiny fish splash in the pools below.

But beware adventurers -- this is not a spontaneous trip. The fluorescent swimming hole is located in a remote enclave near the southwest corner of the Grand Canyon with only two ways in: a 10-mile hike or helicopter drop.

Check out the video above for more little known facts and to take a look at this majestic piece of blue-green paradise!