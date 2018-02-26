WANDERLUST! 5 things you don't know about Havasupai Falls

Kari Van Horn
2:01 PM, Feb 9, 2016
3 hours ago
state

Meet Havasupai Falls: The Disneyland of backpacking trips.

KNXV

PHOENIX - Looking for a little heaven on earth right here in Arizona?

Havasupai Falls boasts stunning spills of turquoise water falling 90 feet over red rocks, as tiny fish splash in the pools below.

But beware adventurers -- this is not a spontaneous trip. The fluorescent swimming hole is located in a remote enclave near the southwest corner of the Grand Canyon with only two ways in: a 10-mile hike or helicopter drop.

Check out the video above for more little known facts and to take a look at this majestic piece of blue-green paradise!

 

 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ