4 Arizona breweries win awards at 2023 World Beer Cup Awards

NASHVILLE, TN — Four local breweries were recognized during the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards.

Every year, breweries from around the world compete for the highest honors in more than 100 categories. More than 200 “beer professionals” judge each brewery on their craft, according to the World Beer Cup website.

This year's competition was held on May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. More than 10,000 beers from 51 different countries were entered into the contest, according to World Beer Cup data.

Goodyear’s Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. took home two awards: a gold medal in the American Wheat Beer category and a silver medal in the Scottish-style Ale category.

State 48 Brewery also took home the gold, winning first place in the Strong Porter category.

Gilbert’s Flying Basset Brewing was awarded a bronze medal in the Coffee Beer category.

LazyG Brewhouse from Prescott won a bronze medal in the English Ale category.

