3 injured after mobile home fire sparks in Gila Bend

Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 24, 2021
GILA BEND, AZ — Sheriff officials say three people were injured after a mobile home fire sparked in Gila Bend early Tuesday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a trailer fire near U.S. Highway 80 and Watermelon Road.

Two of the three residents were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the third resident had non-life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, authorities said.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

