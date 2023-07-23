3.8 magnitude earthquake detected in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was detected in Yavapai County, near Chino Valley Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Geological Survey officials say the earthquake happened just before 2 p.m.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors being felt in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

All of YCOEM just felt and we are getting word of the shaking/ tremors that were felt in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. When we get further information, we will post it.



Let us know what you experienced 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/lXNDO735jA — Yavapai_County_OEM (@YavapaiOEM) July 23, 2023

It is unknown at this time if there is any damage or injuries due to the earthquake.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report your experience to USGS.