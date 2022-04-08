Watch
26 social equity marijuana dispensary licenses to be given out Friday

Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:09:27-04

PHOENIX — More than 1,000 applicants are vying for just two dozen marijuana dispensary licenses that will be given out Friday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Health Services says a digital random drawing will be held at 1 p.m. A live stream of the lottery-type drawing will be shown here.

ADHS says the 26 adult-use marijuana establishment licenses are available as part of the social equity program under Proposition 207, which was approved by voters in 2020.

More than 1,500 applications were received for the social equity licenses.

“…The social equity program is intended to promote ownership and operation of licensed marijuana establishments by individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws,” ADHS says.

Those who receive the licenses will of course be required to comply with all statutes and rules that apply to marijuana establishments.

