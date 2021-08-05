Watch
2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs

Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:43:00-04

PHOENIX — Two top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are moving on.

Ducey's office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato will join a Washington-based advertising and political consulting firm and that Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger will head to Arkansas to serve as a senior adviser on Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign for governor.

Both Scarpinato and Conger have served on Ducey's staff since he took office in 2015.

Ducey was re-elected in 2018 to a second term and term limits bar him from running for re-election in 2022.

