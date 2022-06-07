19-year-old from Casa Grande arrested after allegedly making terrorist threats

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A Casa Grande man was arrested Sunday after making recent terrorist threats online according to police.

Casa Grande police say 19-year-old Joshua Adam Bowen is facing charges of making a terrorist threat that was forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Officials say Casa Grande police officers were contacted by the FBI regarding online comments made by Bowen.

Agents say Bowen made various threats to harm people in mass shootings at a local high school, police station, and movie theater. He allegedly threatened his family and friends and even praised the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Bowen was placed under surveillance and took him into custody without incident. No weapons were found at the time of his arrest, however, detectives say they were able to identify information that leads them to believe he may have access to firearms.

He was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $150,000 bond.