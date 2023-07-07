13-month-old dies after mother calls 911 stating she ran over her child in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 13-month-old has died in Cottonwood after the mother called 911 stating she had run over her child Thursday, according to officials.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office officials say the mother had positioned her child, who was in a car seat, in an area she felt was safe while she went to maneuver the vehicle out of a tight space.

The front tire of the vehicle caught a portion of the car seat, causing the seat to fall backward, which led to the 13-month-old suffering critical injuries.

Crews on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, who was transported to the hospital.

Officials pronounced the child dead.

The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident.