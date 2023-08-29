12 Arizona high schools ranked among the top 100 in the country, national ranking shows

A dozen Arizona high schools are among the best in the country, according to a yearly ranking by U.S. News.

The 2023-2024 Best U.S. High Schools list looked at 18,000 schools across the country, ranking them based on state assessments, college preparation and more.

Here are the schools in Arizona that made it to the top 100:

#12: BASIS Peoria

#20: BASIS Scottsdale

#21: BASIS Pro Valley

#25 University High School (Tucson)

#27 University High School (Tolleson)

#30 BASIS Chandler

#47: Gilbert Classical Academy High School

#48: BASIS Ahwatukee

#51: BASIS Phoenix

#53: BASIS Tucson North

#62: BASIS Mesa

#67: BASIS Prescott

See the full rankings and learn more about the schools here.