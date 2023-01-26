Watch Now
12 Arizona chefs, restaurants selected as 2023 James Beard semifinalists

The list of 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists, announced Wednesday, features 12 restaurants and chefs from Arizona.

Finalists will be announced on March 29, and the winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The following Arizona restaurants and chefs have been selected as semifinalists:

  • Outstanding Chef: Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café, Phoenix, AZ
  • Outstanding Restaurant: Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff, AZ
  • Emerging Chef: Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff, AZ
  • Oustanding Bakery: JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ
  • Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ
  • Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ
  • Best Chef: Southwest: Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ
  • Best Chef: Southwest: Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine, Sedona, AZ
  • Best Chef: Southwest: Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver, AZ
  • Best Chef: Southwest: Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ
  • Best Chef: Southwest: Fernando Hernández, Testal, Phoenix, AZ
  • Best Chef: Southwest: Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ

Want to try the best food, according to James Beard? Check out the map below:

