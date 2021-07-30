11-INCH SLICES! Popular New York pizzeria Artichoke Basille’s opened second location in Arizona

PHOENIX — The pizza competition in Arizona just got bigger! Welcome to Artichoke Basille's Pizza in Tempe and newly-opened second location Central Phoenix. New York's famous late-night pizzeria is known for huge cheesy slices and -- you guessed it -- artichoke pies! How does an 11-inch slice sound? Regulars suggest you show up extra hungry so you have plenty of room to try several of their popular toppings. From vodka pasta to crab, there are plenty of options to satisfy every pizza connoisseur!

See just how big the slices are in the video above!

Here are the extra COVID-19 precautions Artichoke Basille's Pizza is taking:

Sanitizer stations and routine cleaning of all surfaces

Face coverings required for all staff

Masks recommended but not mandated for guests

IF YOU GO:

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

6031 N 16th St #1

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Hours: Sunday - Tuesday, 11AM - 9:30PM

Wednesday - Saturday: 11AM - 10PM

OR

1120 E. Baseline Road

Tempe, Arizona 85283

Hours: Sunday - Tuesday, 11AM - 9:30PM

Wednesday - Saturday: 11AM - 10PM

https://www.artichokepizza.com/