$100M federal funding to launch Visit Arizona Initiative, Governor Ducey announces

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that $10.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding will be used to launch the Visit Arizona Initiative. The program aims to bolster job creation and increase visitation and tourism spending to accelerate economic recovery.

“Tourism is essential for Arizona’s booming economy and job growth. When visitors from across the globe travel to our great state, they stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, buy our products and enjoy our recreational activities,” Ducey said. “Their investments benefit Arizonans, and the Visit Arizona Initiative will help our tourism sector prosper and continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

During the pandemic, the state’s overnight visitation decreased by 31% and visitor spending decreased by 41%, compared to 2019, according to recent data.

The initiative includes funding for the Arizona State Parks and Trails, destination marketing organizations, and the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association.

For more information on the Visit Arizona Initiative and how to apply for funding under the initiative, click here.