10 November cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of November. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Deaths of Philip Marquis and Leila Ziegler: November 2012

Silent Witness

Philip Marquis, 70, and Leila Zeigler, 30, were found dead in a travel trailer near Crismon Road and Main Street on Nov. 5, 2012.

Police say they were the victims of a “violent murder” but no suspects have been identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Jeffrey Bellemare: November 2013

Silent Witness

Fifty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Bellemare was working as a uniformed security guard at the Graybriar Apartments near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road on Nov. 29, 2013.

Around 1:30 a.m., he was shot and killed while on duty. A man and woman were seen running from the scene before getting into a vehicle.

Police say the suspects were light-skinned and were driving an older-model sedan with a vinyl top.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Death of Paul Smith: November 2001

Scottsdale PD

Paul Smith was found dead the morning of Nov. 12, 2001, on the second-floor balcony of J. Chew and Co.

The business was located near 1st Street and Scottsdale Road.

Smith suffered blunt force trauma, Scottsdale police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department Investigators at coldcase@scottsdaleaz.gov or 480-312-COLD (2653).

Homicide of Rebecca Gonzales and Sophia Abril: November 1998

Silent Witness

Phoenix police responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 1998.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Rebecca Gonzales and 22-year-old Sophia Abril shot to death inside the home.

Two Hispanic men were seen leaving the area after the shots were fired. They are vaguely described and have not been located by police.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Homicide of Kim Pacurar: November 2009

Scottsdale PD

On Nov. 27, 2009, Kim Pacurar’s family alerted police that they had been unable to reach her and they wanted officers to check on her.

The family had last spoken with her the evening of Nov. 20, a week prior.

Officers responded to her apartment near Hayden Road and McCormick Parkway where they found her dead. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department Investigators at coldcase@scottsdaleaz.gov or 480-312-COLD (2653).

Death of Bertha Altamirano: November 2004

Silent Witness

Bertha Altamirano’s husband left her at home at 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2004. When he returned at 11:40 a.m., he found the 58-year-old woman dead in the home.

Police say she had been murdered.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Death of Andrew Alvarado: November 2017

Silent Witness

Andrew Alvarado, 27, was shot and killed while he was attending an annual toy drive hosted by a local car club.

Shots were fired around 4:30 p.m. Alvarado was standing among a large group of people when he was struck by gunfire.

The event took place on Nov. 26 at Desert West Park near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say the suspect was a Hispanic man, but they did not have further details.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Homicide of Virginia Farmer: November 2001

Silent Witness

Phoenix police were called to investigate a crash near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2001.

The single vehicle, occupied by Virginia and Floyd Farmer, had rolled during the crash and officials determined both of the occupants had been shot.

Virginia, 66, died from her injuries, and her husband survived.

No suspects were identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Death of Bruce Graham: November 2018

Silent Witness

Bruce Graham, 70, was involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of juveniles when he was physically assaulted.

He reportedly died from his injuries after the assault.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2018, in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Robert Palomares and search for fugitive Jason Derek Brown: November 2004

Silent Witness

During the morning of Nov. 29, 2004, 24-year-old Robert Keith Palomares, an armored car security officer picking up money at an Ahwatukee AMC Theatre, was shot and killed.

Officials identified the suspect as Jason Derek Brown, who was driving a BMW with Utah license plates.

Brown is on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list and is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $200,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Jason Derek Brown.