10 most popular Arizona specialty license plates of 2021

Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 14, 2021
PHOENIX — It's a decision all drivers need to make. Which license plate do I choose?

If you've ever wondered which plates are in demand, the Arizona Department of Transportation has released its list of the top-10 most popular specialty license plates in Arizona over the last fiscal year.

  1. Veterans
  2. First Responders
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Arizona Highways
  5. Military Support/Freedom
  6. Arizona State University
  7. Route 66
  8. University of Arizona
  9. Golden Rule
  10. Fallen Police Officer

ADOT officials say the plates are not only a fun way to show off your fandom, interests, and past experiences but also a great way to raise money for charity.

For most specialty plates, $17 of the $25 initial application and annual renewal fees goes straight to charity. ADOT says last year, the Veterans, First Responder, and Arizona Cardinals plates each generated more than $1 million in revenue.

To order a specialty plate and support a great cause, visit azmvdnow.gov, an MVD office or an authorized third-party office.

