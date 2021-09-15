10 most popular Arizona specialty license plates of 2021

PHOENIX — It's a decision all drivers need to make. Which license plate do I choose?
If you've ever wondered which plates are in demand, the Arizona Department of Transportation has released its list of the top-10 most popular specialty license plates in Arizona over the last fiscal year.
- Veterans
- First Responders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Highways
- Military Support/Freedom
- Arizona State University
- Route 66
- University of Arizona
- Golden Rule
- Fallen Police Officer
ADOT officials say the plates are not only a fun way to show off your fandom, interests, and past experiences but also a great way to raise money for charity.
For most specialty plates, $17 of the $25 initial application and annual renewal fees goes straight to charity. ADOT says last year, the Veterans, First Responder, and Arizona Cardinals plates each generated more than $1 million in revenue.
To order a specialty plate and support a great cause, visit azmvdnow.gov, an MVD office or an authorized third-party office.