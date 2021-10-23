Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

10-digit dialing to be required in some Arizona area codes

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
phones.jpeg
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 12:49:29-04

PHOENIX — Starting Sunday, phone users in much of Arizona must include area codes when dialing to make all calls, including local calls that previously required only seven digits.

As in many other states, the change applies in those area codes where some phone numbers have 988 prefixes.

That matters because the Federal Communications Commission last year chose 988 for use as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting next July.

In Arizona, the new requirement applies to local callers in the 480, 520, and 928 area codes.

It doesn't apply in the 602 and 623 area codes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV