Tempe Union HS District students, parents write positive messages for teachers in chalk

TEMPE, AZ — Parents, volunteers, and even the Mayor of Tempe decorated Tempe High schools with positive messages for teachers and students as they return to in-person learning.

On Monday, students and teachers will be returning to in-person learning for four days a week at all Tempe Union High School District schools. Monday, March 15, is the one-year anniversary of when Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman first closed schools due to the pandemic.

In support of the TUHSD Teachers, volunteers wrote messages in chalk on the ground in front of the school's front doors. Messages such as "Welcome Back" and "We Appreciate You" are just two of the many positive messages.

Even Tempe Mayor @coreywoodstempe is here in support! pic.twitter.com/P0FJoHrf6E — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) March 15, 2021

"This hasn’t been the ideal year for everyone but we still really appreciate and value what they’ve done," said parent Lisa McClintock. "Make sure that they know that they're loved. We don’t think that they’ve just had a break this whole last year. They’ve been working really hard."

"I’m excited to see students," said TUHSD Superintendent Kevin Mendivil. "Our students are all we know, all we care about right now and our families."

Even Tempe Mayor Corey Woods stopped by Tempe High School to write messages in chalk.

"This is one way to make sure when they show up Monday morning, they see all these messages of support," said Woods.

TUHSD is one of more than ten districts welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday, with many more starting throughout the week.