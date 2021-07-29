Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman asking families to adhere to CDC guidelines

PHOENIX — Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman talked with ABC15 Mornings about students returning to school amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases rise in younger age groups as Arizona students return to class

“I absolutely think that our schools, our students, our families should all be looking to the CDC for guidance,” Hoffman said. “I do encourage all of our families to be adhering to these recommendations.”

Hoffman wants schools to have the ability to make their own policies regarding safety and health based on the needs of their surrounding community.

“Right now school leaders have their hands tied by the laws that were put into place…where they cannot implement all of the policies that they need to keep their community safe,” Hoffman said.

She expressed concern for students who could be susceptible to illness and those who are not vaccinated.

RELATED: Back-to-school health, safety tips amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Hoffman also discussed the numbers of enrolled students in Arizona. Last year, there was a sharp drop in student enrollment. This year, she is seeing a mixed bag: while many families are choosing to return to the classroom, others are still inquiring about online or alternative schooling options.

