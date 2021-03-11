Maricopa County updates school dashboard, remains in 'substantial' community transmission

PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated its school dashboard as community transmission of COVID-19 continues around the Valley and state.

The new dashboard allows users to search zip codes and districts to see the latest data and schooling recommendations for specific areas.

Arizona Department of Health Services lists Maricopa County as having "substantial" case rates and transmission levels, while percent positivity sits in the "low" range, according to data. That means Maricopa County falls in between the guidances of schools being able to be fully open/in-person and hybrid/reduced attendance.

Only two counties -- Coconino and Pinal -- are currently in "high" case rates and transmission levels. That means it's recommended that schools stay in hybrid or virtual learning schedules.