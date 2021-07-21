Exercise tips for students headed back to school, sports

As students return to the classroom, some kids will be exercising for the first time since COVID-19 hit the state in March 2020.

"I think the best thing to keep in mind is that you don't want to rush yourself,” said Kayla Walsh, the athletic director for Great Hearts Veritas.

Walsh told ABC15 students may have lost muscle during the pandemic.

“Knowing I could do 50 push-ups last year, well right now you're not going to be able to do those 50 push-ups and use your arms tomorrow,” she said.

“It's good to start with 10 push-ups and work your muscles back to where they were rather than to just 100% kill your arms and not be able to move,” Walsh added.

Walsh also told ABC15 students and families should create a schedule.

"Making sure you're stretching every morning, working out as much as possible, getting your sleep — it’s hard when you're a student-athlete because you're trying to do a couple hours of homework, go to school, you have a game... but you really need to have that nice balance of where you're at academically (and) athletically,” Walsh added.

According to the CDC, student-athletes and those involved with school sports should get tested for COVID-19 if they’re not vaccinated. It also depends on what sports they play.

For more information, click here.