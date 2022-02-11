WEDNESDAY: Bridging the Education Gap in Arizona

PHOENIX — Kids and parents across the state are feeling the pandemic's impact on education. In every newscast on Wednesday, February 16, ABC15 Arizona is going in-depth with a team of reporters showing you how Arizona is bridging the education gap.
You'll hear from parents, teachers and kids as we tackle the big issues facing our community.
Here are some topics you will see covered in every newscast on Wednesday, February 16:
- The mental health impact of learning loss/remote education
- How under-served communities have felt the impact of remote learning
- Communities coming together to educate children
- How did we get here? A look back at what led to learning loss
- Learning loss by the numbers: decline in public education enrollment, loss of educators, demographic disparities in standardized testing
- What's being done to bridge the learning gap?
- The "new normal" school day
- The resiliency of educators
- Hearing from the kids
- College during the pandemic
- College readiness for high school students
- The council of kids advising the state on what needs to be done in classrooms
- One-on-one with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman