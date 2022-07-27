Boys & Girls Club needs donations for virtual backpack drive

The Boys and Girls Club of the Valley is hosting a virtual backpack drive to make sure all the children in its summer programs have what they need to go back to school.

The Clubhouses had a record number of students this summer as part of the AZOnTrack Program. They are working to transition the students from their all-day summer programs back to after-school programming in August.

Right now, there are at least five Clubs that need back-to-school essentials for their students. They have a goal of securing about 900 more backpacks filled with school supplies before the start of school.

“Having that new backpack, having school supplies that your classroom requires, knowing that you are ready and prepared for school, is one of the most important things,” said BGCAZ Communications Vice President Cassidy Campana. “That's really what [Boys and Girls Club of the Valley] does so well - we are able to prepare our kids to go to school.”

This is a virtual backpack drive since BGCAZ can buy backpacks and supplies at a bulk rate. They are requesting people donate money instead to help.

To help, visit their website.