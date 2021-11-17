Watch
McDonald's offering $0.63 McMuffins on Thursday: How to get them

Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 17:08:48-05

PHOENIX — To celebrate 50 years of its fast-food breakfast sandwich, on Thursday McDonald's is temporarily dropping the price of its Egg McMuffin to what it was in 1971 — $0.63 cents.

The one-day deal is only available on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, during breakfast hours at participating restaurants. To get it, you have to download the McDonald's mobile app and look under the "rewards & deals" tab.

The sandwich is made of an English muffin, egg, Canadian bacon, American cheese, salted butter, and clarified butter.

Though, fans have apparently created their own McMuffin variations, such as "The B.E.T.," which adds tomato and bacon to the sandwich, or the "HB&J," which adds Grape jam and a hashbrown to the sandwich. Of course, additional costs may apply once more ingredients are added.

