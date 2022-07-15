Where to get free cups and cones on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and it's the perfect time to score some discounts and freebies on the beloved frozen dessert.

Below, find out which brands are offering deals for the holiday -- and get ready to scoop them up!

Baskin-Robbins: The ice cream shop will offer customers $5 off any purchase over $15 from Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, July 23, both in-store and online. Use the code "BECOOLER" at checkout for any online orders and scan the Baskin-Robbins mobile app coupon in stores at checkout to get the discount.

Cold Stone Creamery: On July 17, a special offer will be loaded onto the Cold Stone app. The brand will also be offering free delivery on online orders all weekend long, from July 15 through July 17.

Dairy Queen: Customers who come in on Sunday to participating locations can get $1 off a Chocolate Dipped Cone. The deal is available through the fast food chain's mobile app.

