Walmart aims to make back-to-school shopping fast, easy and budget friendly

Ahead of the back-to-school shopping season, Walmart is rolling out new in-store and online enhancements for customers in Phoenix. This year, the retailer has 14 of the most common classroom essentials found on school supply lists for less than $1 each.

"We're actually very focused on making sure that we save people money, so they actually live better," said Store Manager Ron Moore.

Walmart is also hoping to make shopping as easy and convenient as possible for families by having school supply lists available in stores.

"We actually have the list stations at each entry," said Moore.

Walmart also offers school supply lists curated by school districts and individual teachers. Customers can type in their zip code, select school, grade, and teacher, and add everything to their online shopping cart.

New this school year — Walmart wants to help teachers get their shopping lists taken care of, too.

The retailer just added a new Classroom Registry option on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Teachers can easily add to their classroom wish lists and share them with their students.

"So, if there's anything he or she needs for their classroom they're able to put it on a list just like they would a wedding registry?" asked ABC15's Katie Raml.

"Absolutely correct and that's where you find it. You actually find it underneath the Walmart registry and then type the teacher's last name in there," said Moore.

Also new this year — Walmart is hoping to create a more inclusive shopping experience for families.

Stores will host sensory-friendly hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. through August 26.

"We actually dim the lights and turn the music down. So, there's no music playing. And we also turn the TVs so there's nothing moving around on it. It's just all about making sure that customer gets that great experience," said Moore.

Walmart says this is all about making a one-stop shop for a convenient start to the school year.

"It's all about fast, easy and fun and getting the best prices and just having an awesome experience at the store. There's so many ways that you can get the merchandise. We can shop for you. We can have them come in. It's all about having that great experience," said Moore.

To learn more about Walmart's Back to School sales, head to Walmart.com.