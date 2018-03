You don't have to be a celebrity to walk the red carpet. Even more...you don't have to have a celebrity bank account either because UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa is throwing you a party!

It's their Fifth Annual Hollywood's Biggest Night Free Viewing Party. On Sunday, you'll want to dress to impress because they are putting the show on the big screen and giving you the star experience.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and you can walk the red carpet. The best dressed wins a free VIP suite and they will even have dollar movie swag raffle tickets.

Food and drinks will also be available.

IF YOU GO:

16000 Maricopa Road

Maricopa, AZ 85139