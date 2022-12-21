Valley man uses app to find jobs, make extra money during the holidays.

PHOENIX — When Levi Hill left his job of three years in 2020, he began looking for a new gig on Indeed.

That’s when he found the Instawork app.

“I've done everything, pretty much, that they have to offer,” Hill said. “I've done other things like event setup and take down, bartending, [being a] runner, [and] worked at the Footprint Center, State Farm Stadium, Chase Field.”

Instawork describes itself as a “flexible staffing solution for local, [and] hourly professionals.” It connects businesses with working professionals, providing hourly jobs in a variety of fields.

Workers can upload their resumes and job skills onto the Instawork app and get paired with companies looking for staffing.

Since downloading the Instawork app, Hill told ABC15 he uses it for full-time employment.

He told ABC15 he can make anywhere between $20 to $35 an hour, or $1000 to $1,500 a week.

“I always recommend it to people,” Hill said. “It's definitely a good way to, you know, supplement your income if you currently work a full-time job. And they have shifts all hours of the day.”

A 2021 study from the Pew Research Center found that 9% of U.S. adults “are current or recent gig workers, meaning they have earned money through an online gig platform in the past 12 months.” Data for 2022 was not available at the time of publication.

With the Instawork app, Hill said his work schedule is “100% flexible,” and has used wages he’s earned from the flexible jobs to supplement a trip to see his sister in California in October, and an upcoming trip to see his mother in Texas.

“I love using it as a way to work. I just think it's the direction that we're moving towards,” he said. “It kind of just fits whatever my needs are in that given month.”