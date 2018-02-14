Use your spring training ticket to save on food, drinks and more!

No matter how you batter up, we're stepping up to the plate find you spring training deals that will be a home run!

Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery in Scottsdale is offering baseball fans a free appetizer when you show your game day ticket.

They have appetizers for almost every palate including guacamole, wings, poke, even vegetarian meatballs.

The brewery is less than a mile away from the Scottsdale stadium, walking distance so you can splurge a little more on food since you'll be walking it off.

IF YOU GO: 4321 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

This will make you hungry, beer and a pork belly taco for five bucks at Crujiente Tacos in Arcadia.

The regular cost of the taco alone is regularly $4.50, and the beer is $4, so it's a good deal.

But it's only one $5 deal per person and don't forget to show your day of spring training ticket.

IF YOU GO: 3961 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018

You can also show your ticket from any spring training game at the Quartiere in Tempe for a deal too.

When fans buy one entree, you can get another or an appetizer of equal or lesser value for half price.

It’s one offer per table through April 1, 2018.

IF YOU GO: 2700 S. Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Helio Basin Brewing co in Arcadia is offering your choice of house-brewed beer for a buck!

Again you must show your game day ticket.

IF YOU GO: 3935 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

Cactus League attendees get a 10 percent discount on lunch at Buck and Rider.

IF YOU GO: 4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 436-0110

Cider Corps in Mesa is giving you $1 off a pint for those showing tickets to Mesa stadium games.

IF YOU GO: 31 S. Robson, Mesa, AZ 85210

Want dessert?

Nitro Live Ice Creamery in Gilbert is offering a free upgrade to a waffle bowl with the same day ticket. The regular cost is $1.

Plus if you go today they are celebrating Valentine’s Day with 20 percent off a shareable size.

IF YOU GO: 884 W Warner Rd, Ste B9, Gilbert, AZ 85233