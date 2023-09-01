Travelers renting electric vehicles for vacation 'test drives'

PHOENIX — More than a quarter of a million electric vehicles (EVs) were purchased in 2022.

If you were thinking of doing the same thing, AAA says renting one before buying might save you stress and money.

"It really comes down to EVs are really exploding. Across the country, there's a lot of interest, especially after last year. Last year, we saw historic highs for gas prices," said AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes.

The interest in EVs appears to be higher than ever and drivers are getting more comfortable with them.

A recent AAA survey of current electric vehicle owners found 77% of EV owners are no longer concerned about the driving range, and 96% said they would buy or lease an EV again.

"One of the biggest expenses when you're on vacation, taking a road trip, is going to be gas. And obviously, if you're renting an EV, that's... you don't have to worry about that. You still have to pay for electricity. That's not free, but generally speaking, paying... charging an EV costs a lot less than paying for a full tank of gas. So, that's where your savings is coming from," explained Paredes.

Saving money on gas during the drip is an initial perk, but AAA says learning about how an electric car works before you buy one could really boost your savings in the long run.

"A lot of people probably haven't rented or even driven an EV before. So, there's a lot of information out there that people should know because EVs aren't the same as traditional gas-powered cars. So, there's a lot of stuff that you gotta know but there's information out there," said Paredes.

AAA says one thing for drivers to know is how far you can go on a charge.

That can depend on a number of things like how many passengers are in the vehicle, how much luggage you have and how much air conditioning you're using.

Experts advise people to plan when you need to charge your EV at any of the 5,500 charging stations across the country. AAA says renting an electric vehicle before buying one also lets you get to know the technology.

"EVs usually have some of the like, the latest technology. So, even if it's a little bit more expensive, it might actually be worth it to rent an EV just because of all those safety features, all those added extras. It might actually make a lot of sense and be really helpful if you're driving in an area that you're not familiar with," said Paredes, "There's a lot of cameras, a lot of warning systems. Yeah, like some EVs even have automatic parking. So, if you're driving in a big city that you're not familiar with, like that could be really helpful."

Whether it's for the weekend or for keeps, renting an electric vehicle for your next road trip could be a 'Try before you buy' on one of your largest purchases.

"Purchasing a car is a huge investment. And, in the last couple of years buying a car, owning cars has become more expensive, but an EV is a great option, especially if gas is something that you're really concerned about. You really have to budget. You live in a state that has really high gas prices," said Paredes.

