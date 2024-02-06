Tips for saving money on local events and attractions

PHOENIX — One thing that we have heard from viewers is that they are looking for ways to have fun on a budget! So, our Smart Shopper team found some tips on how to get discounts on local events and attractions.

If you're looking to get out of the house without breaking the bank, try Goldstar.com. From comedy shows to concerts, musicals, and even local food festivals, the website offers discounts on all kinds of tickets.

Groupon is another great place to find discounts on admission to all kinds of local attractions and events. Right now, you can get tickets to Kidz Bop Live at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix for over 40% off.

We even found cheaper tickets to local movie theaters, bowling alleys, and trampoline parks.

LocalFlavor.com also offers discount packages for restaurants in the Valley, attractions like Wildlife World Zoo, and even businesses and services like carpet cleaning.

Finally, you can try a 'Get Out Pass.' For just $34.95, the pass gets you free admission to 68 entertainment venues in Arizona like Uptown Jungle Fun Park, Mavrix, Chaos Comedy Club in Phoenix, and even 'Old Tombstone.'

