Throw a thrifty, glitzy New Year’s Eve party on a budget

PHOENIX — Ringing in the New Year in style does not need to cost a fortune.

To help you throw an Instagram-worthy New Year’s Eve party on a budget, the ABC15 Smart Shopper team enlisted the help of the experts at Goodwill.

Getting the party started begins with setting the table, according to Lea Graham, a spokesperson for Goodwill.

Graham and her team rounded up modern glassware, serving plates, and other decor to dress up any table setting.

“Bringing a lot of different eclectic items together, you're going to have a bunch of fun, different pieces that all come together that really sparkle and shine,” Graham said.

Disposable plastic champagne flutes from major retailers vary in cost. However, glassware from a thrift store can be reused, reducing waste and stretching your dollar further in the long run.

Champagne flutes and wine glasses at Goodwill cost $1.49 each when the Smart Shopper team stopped in.

“They're a little bit more elegant and elevated, than maybe[if] you're buying, like, plastic disposable ones,” Graham said.

Another way to elevate the table and decor is by searching for punch bowls, or serving containers, like a decanter. Decanters straight out of the box can cost $20 on the lower end of the price spectrum, and up to $400 elsewhere.

“The decanter here, it's $6.49,” Graham said. “So, this is a really easy way to dress up your table. And also, it just makes things feel fancy and fun.”

Stackable plates, as well as a gold or black tablecloth, can help complete the look.

“All these things together, it's going to come together in a really fun way, bright and shiny. And each piece here is only a couple of dollars,” Graham said.