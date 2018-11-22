It's no secret, Thanksgiving has to share the day with Black Friday because the biggest shopping day of the year is no longer just one day.

Some stores have already officially started their sales online, but don't assume you're getting the best deal just because the stores say so.

Smart Shopper is showing you the tools you need to get the best prices of the year.

Before you do any shopping, online or in stores, we’ve rounded up a few free personal assistants to help you save.

The browser extension Honey automatically scans the internet for coupon codes while you are shopping online. So, all you have to do is install the browser extension, then shop like you regularly would. Whenever the app finds coupons, it shows in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Click on the icon, and voila! Instant savings.

There's also a “droplist” section of Honey that emails you when something on your list drops in price.

This next app is called Flipp and it's useful no matter when you shop because it has all of your ads in one place —your phone!

Once you open the app, you have options, whether you're looking for grocery stores or retail stores.

Click the Black Friday section to see those ads or simply search for your favorite stores. You can also tap items you're interested in. It circles the item and adds it to your list. Plus, there's a flame icon at the bottom of the app that shows you the best sale prices.

Another thing you want to do now is sign up for your favorite store's reward programs because they will notify you of flash deals and sales, sending notifications right to your phone.

So, there's no reason to pay full price for anything. Enjoy your Black Friday, and your holiday savings!