PHOENIX - Ever had a bad hair day?

Of course you have! All the products, gadgets and doodads can't prevent the occasional bad hair day.

But here's something you may not have tried yet -- Simply Straight.

It's a ceramic straightening brush and the claim is that it literally makes straightening your hair as easy as brushing your hair.

Who doesn't want that?! The cost is $29.99 at Fry's Electronics. And it's supposed to work on all hair types.

First a warning: Do not use it on wet or tangled hair. So you'll want to brush out any tangles before you get started.

Next, plug it in and hold down the power button to turn it on.

Choose your temperature and the heat is on!

I have to say, it's a real transformation, I'm shocked!

For this one, we rate it 'no bull'!