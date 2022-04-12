Tax Day food, drink deals around the Valley

Tax Day is Monday, April 18, 2022! Whether you owe money or want to make your tax refund go even further, don't miss out on these tasty Tax Day deals around the Valley.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: On Tax Day, Grimaldi’s will offer its 16” Traditional Cheese Pizza for just $10.40! You can upgrade to a Pesto or White Pizza with Garlic for just $2 more. Offer valid for dine-in, to-go, and online ordering. The code to redeem online is TAXDAY22.

STK Steakhouse: Join STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale on Tax Day for a specialty cocktail for just $10.40 all day! They normally cost $21 each.

Firehouse Subs : Get a free medium sub with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. The deal is valid in-restaurant only. You’ll have to print or show the deal on your phone to get the freebie.

Parade also has a list of deals to keep your taste buds satisfied on Tax Day, including:

Hooters: On Tax Day, kids under 12 can receive a free Hooters kids meal. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations and requires a purchase of $15 or more per accompanying adult for each free kids meal provided.

7-Eleven: Customers can order any whole pizza for just $5 through 7NOW delivery on Tax Day. The deal is available through 7NOW only from participating 7-Eleven stores with a limit of one pizza per order.

Kona Grill: Get two Kona margaritas for only $10.40 all day on Tax Day 2022 in the bar and patio seating areas.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Order an original size sandwich using the promo code “BOGO” online or through the Potbelly app on Tax Day to receive a free Original sized sandwich.

Did we miss a deal? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com.