Taco Bell to give away free tacos on Tuesday for the next month

Taco Bell is going all out in its celebration of "the liberation of Taco Tuesday!"

Taco Bell had taken Taco John's to court over their trademark registration of the phrase "Taco Tuesday," and Taco John's recently decided to give up the trademark.

Taco Bell is celebrating not only by giving away free tacos on Tuesday, they will pay you to eat tacos at other eateries!

The fast food chain will offer a free Doritos Locos Taco to all customers the next four Tuesdays, starting August 15 and running through September 5.

Then, on September 12, Taco Bell has pledged $5 million towards a "taco tab" on DoorDash to cover a portion of taco fans' orders from any participating Mexican restaurant.

For more information, visit Taco Bell's website.