T4T Thrift Shop has treasures for you and for teachers!

TEMPE, AZ - It's no secret; teachers deserve the utmost appreciation! Think about it. They may be spending more time with our kids than we are. And it isn't cheap. That why it's important to give teachers gifts and help out with classroom supplies.

Back in the early 1900's, it was tradition to give teachers apples as an acceptable payment toward school fees. Nowadays, they need the financial help more than ever, and we all know the dollar never stretches as far as we want.

That is unless you know where to shop!

At T4T Thrift Shop in Tempe, the saying is "high-end treasure, low-end prices."

There are amazing finds that include 1800's antiques.

But the deals aren't just helping your wallet; there is a bonus. The bargains are making all sorts of things possible for our teachers. You don't have to spend cash to help; you can also donate. Plus, they will even pick up your donations for you.

So the next time you're thinking of showing your teacher a little appreciation, go on a little shopping spree and keep the apples for your health!

For a list of what they'll accept, click here.

IF YOU GO: T4T Thrift Shop 3025 South 48th Street Suite 102 Tempe, AZ

