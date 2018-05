PHOENIX - It's always a struggle. What to do with the kids over the summer.

We have some ideas!

Check out Phoenix Summer Camps.

This year they have art camps, sports camps, academic camps and specialty camps at all kinds of fun locations!

If you go to My Summer Camps and select Phoenix, 152 summer camps pop up!

And Raising Arizona Kids has some great ideas too!

They have day camps divided by category as well!

Music, drama, faith-based, even circus camps!

Looking for somewhere to visit with them?

A library customer gets free admission for two people for participating venues like the Arizona Science Center, Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix Art Museum and more!

You'll see a display, find a laminated card for the destination you want, take it to checkout, and you'll get a date-due slip admitting two people for one visit!

You can see what passes are available online too!

It is a limit of one pass per family at one time, up to two passes per month.