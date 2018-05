PHOENIX - Step right up to experience creepy crawlies, icky insects, critters that are wild, wiggly and wonderfully unusual! That's what you're going to see right at the Arizona Humane Society.

The Animal Sciences Unleashed Camp goes from June 4 to Aug. 3. You can get close to the animals! The kiddos will feel like a veterinarian and an animal scientist!

And they'll meet all kinds of friends like milk snakes, baby sulcata tortoises, an African pigmea hedgehog, ferrets and so many more!

The week-long camp for animal science unleashed goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It's for kids ages 6 to 12 and normally costs $275.

But guess what Smart Shoppers? You'll get half off! Go online and use the promo code SMARTCAMP by Sunday night to get the discount.

Aftercare is available until 5:30 p.m. for $50 extra.