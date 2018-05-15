Sugar Sugar has sweet half-off deal on facial packages!

PHOENIX - Organic sugar, lemons and water. It's the sweetest way to get rid of unwanted hair!

At Sugar Sugar those three ingredients are what they use in place of wax!

So get a sweet gift for mom this Mother's Day!

The organic sugar is used for everything from gentle hair removal, facials, the base of their airbrush tans and more!

Sugar Sugar has two Valley locations, one in uptown Phoenix, the other in Scottsdale.

Here comes the best part.

Call 480-367-8427 and mention Smart Shopper and you can get their organic Diamond Microdermabrasion facial, a full brow consultation and sugaring, plus a bottle of their Skin from Scratch Moisture Mist for just $69! You'll get this Mother's Day Deal of the Day at both spas.

You have until 6 p.m. Friday to book the deal. There is a limit of three per person.



LOCATIONS:

Sugar Sugar

16255 N Scottsdale Rd Ste

Scottsdale, AZ



Sugar Sugar Uptown Phoenix

5202 N 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85014