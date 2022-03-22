Spring Training 2022 deals and freebies around the Valley

Headed to a Spring Training game? You can use your ticket to get deals and freebies around the Valley.

Here are some of the deals we found to help you save money and have a good time:

WESTGATE

If you show a same-day Spring Training ticket (printed or digital), you can get:



Arizona Hair Co. : $2 off a haircut that is $20 or more

: $2 off a haircut that is $20 or more Cerealphoria: 25% off total bill

25% off total bill Carousel Arcade Bar : 15% off total bill

: 15% off total bill Crepe House : 10% off total bill

: 10% off total bill Fat Tuesday : 20% off total bill + $1 190 daiquiris

: 20% off total bill + $1 190 daiquiris Fine Ash Cigars: 10% off total bill

10% off total bill Hot n Juicy Crawfish: $1 off quickie lunch deal

$1 off quickie lunch deal Johnny Rockets: 15% off total bill

15% off total bill Lumberjaxes: 15% off bar tab while axe throwing

15% off bar tab while axe throwing Salt Tacos y Tequila: 15% off total bill

15% off total bill Whiskey Rose: 15% off total bill

15% off total bill Wicked Vintage: 10% off total purchase

FREE GAMEDAY PARKING at Tempe Marketplace: If you’re headed to a game at Sloan Park, park at Tempe Marketplace. A free trolley will take you to the Chicago Cubs stadium. It leaves every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m. and returns to Tempe Marketplace throughout and after each game.

OTHER DEALS



Fired Pie : Show your game day ticket to get 20% off Monday-Thursday and 10% off on weekends. Valid for dine in and take-out.

: Show your game day ticket to get 20% off Monday-Thursday and 10% off on weekends. Valid for dine in and take-out. Foch Cafe : Bring your day-of ticket and purchase a beer for $1.

: Bring your day-of ticket and purchase a beer for $1. SugarJam The Southern Kitchen : Show their tickets can enjoy 10% of Brunch, Lunch, and Bakery items at SugarJam the Southern Kitchen. Valid Wednesdays through Fridays, from March 23 rd to April 6 th , with a minimum of a $20.00 purchase, not valid on alcoholic beverages. Only one discount is valid per day and per bill.

: Show their tickets can enjoy 10% of Brunch, Lunch, and Bakery items at SugarJam the Southern Kitchen. Valid Wednesdays through Fridays, from March 23 to April 6 , with a minimum of a $20.00 purchase, not valid on alcoholic beverages. Only one discount is valid per day and per bill. Sante: 10% discount on food to anyone who shows their spring training ticket

Did we miss some Spring Training promotions? Email us at share@abc15.com.