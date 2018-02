Looking for a fascinating Valentine's Day gift that won't break the bank?

Our Smart Shopper team has you covered with a Deal of the Day at Fascinations.

They have all sorts of intimacy products, health and wellness, bath and body, even apparel.

And they're offering Smart Shoppers a spicy deal starting right now! Mention Smart Shopper at any of their Valley locations by Sunday and you'll get half off one item.

That means you can literally satisfy your Valentine for less than ten bucks...but I’m sure once you get to the store, you'll be tempted to spend more!

The deal is valid for in-store only. Find your closest location here.

*See store for restrictions on premium toy brands