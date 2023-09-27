Southwest Airlines offering 50% discount on limited flights until Thursday

DALLAS, TX — Looking for a cheap flight?

Southwest Airlines is offering 50% off limited flights as part of a special promo called "Week of WOW." The discount is offered on limited flights through Southwest's website.

Once you select your flight, add promo code WOW50 to check if it applies to your purchase.

Travel dates must be between October 24, 2023, and March 6, 2024.

The sale goes until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. For more information, click here.

“We understand flexibility and great deals are top of mind for Customers looking to book their next trip,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines. “This is why we’re introducing a full week of daily travel deals. It’s our Week of Wow, including 50% off base fares; discounts on car rentals, hotels, and vacation packages; and more Rapid Rewards earning opportunities, giving customers more ways to save money on their fall and winter trips.”