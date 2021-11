PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines is holding a Cyber Monday sale, offering flights as low as $39 from Phoenix.

Southwest says restrictions, exclusions, and blackout days apply. You’ll need to book between Monday, Nov. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 2.

The eligible destinations include Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.

You can book flights departing between Jan. 5 through March 9, 2022, or between Jan. 10 and March 9 for San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Check participating destinations and book your trips here.