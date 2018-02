PHOENIX - These days there are so many apps and sites to help you save, you really shouldn't have to pay full price for anything. But how do you know which sites are best?

Our Smart Shopper Chelsey Davis lists five of her favorite deal sites of the year.

Retailmenot

Before you buy anything, you can check this site or app for coupon codes. It even shows you the number of people who successfully used the codes that day so you know if it's expired.

Dealnews

The editors post each day's best sales and deals. And you can even search for the best bargains for whatever you need.

Woot

It used to offer one spectacular deal per day, but now the site alerts you to several limited-time offers in seven categories, including last chance deals. Amazon bought the site back in 2010 but the two don't seem to have many similarities other than you can find some good bargains.

Coupons

It's known to be one of the biggest sources of online coupons. Coupons can be added to your loyalty cards at some stores and you can print them online as well.

Want to find some more money saving sites? Check out this list from Cheapism.