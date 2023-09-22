SMART SHOPPER: How buying direct can save you money on everyday items

PHOENIX — The Smart Shopper team is always looking for ways to help you save money.

One strategy we've found is to buy an item right from a company website, there you can sometimes find lower prices than even what Amazon is offering.

"It really boils down to good old comparison shopping when it comes to finding the best deal. And a lot of times, you can go directly to those manufacturers or directly to those brands, and you can get a better deal," said RetailMeNot consumer expert Kristin McGrath.

She says with inflation cooling and supply chains mostly back to normal companies are doing what they can to compete with major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. That means offering extra discounts for loyal customers.

"You might find, say, a special promo code that it's offering just if you use this website. It can also be really smart if there are certain brands that you gravitate towards, and that you generally buy through Amazon or another major retailer, take that extra step and just sign up for the brand email list. They'll email you directly, sometimes promo codes that are only usable by you that could get you, say 10 or 15% off what that major retailer is offering," explained McGrath.

One example we found is these Benefit Bars by Readi Bake. They're $69 for a case on Amazon, but only $52 on foodservicedirect.com. That does not include shipping.

Another way to get a lower price, look out for the opportunity to 'Bundle and Save.'

"Brands do offer those bundle deals where if you buy multiple things, you can get a discount directly through them. And that's something we do see when it comes to consumables, beauty products and baby supplies," said McGrath.

At Tarte, we found a bundle offer for a Face Tape Foundation custom value set with $74 worth of items for just $40.

Patrick Starr is selling a primer and setting powder bundle for $56. The items would cost $68 if you bought them separately at Sephora.

"If there's a bundle deal that's better on things that you would have bought anyway that aren't going to expire and that you can just keep on hand, that's a great way to save money," said McGrath.

She says more companies are also getting in on the 'Subscribe and Save' model where customers can get a lower price on items if they sign up for a subscription.

The Honest Company has a 'Diapers and Wipes' subscription. It's $89.99 for seven packs of diapers and four packs of baby wipes.

Another way you can save by buying directly through your favorite brands is to look for cash-back offers.

"If you're getting say 5% cashback on what you spend directly from the brand because of the cashback offer. Even though that cashback is delayed, it could end up being a way better deal," said McGrath.

Her final tip for shoppers... don't forget about shipping costs. If you find a great promo code or coupon, having to pay for shipping could cancel out all those savings.