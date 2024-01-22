Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Margaritas, pet fun and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 22-28.



Macayo’s Mexican Food is offering a special deal on Jan. 26. Every Valley location will be selling Senor Bob, Senorita Cha Cha and Rita ceramic margarita mugs for just $7.80 (regularly priced at $9.99 each). Plus, guests can enjoy a margarita refill for just 78 cents all day long.

is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. Get more information and make a reservation here. 7th Annual Doggie Street Festival in Phoenix: A free family event is going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Steele Indian School Park. There will be an adopt-a-thon, freebies, food, pet products and services, auctions, prizes and more.

in Phoenix: A free family event is going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Steele Indian School Park. There will be an adopt-a-thon, freebies, food, pet products and services, auctions, prizes and more. Arizona Humane Society is offering 20% off dog training classes in January. Use promo code SITFOR20. Learn more here.

is offering 20% off in January. Use promo code SITFOR20. Learn more here. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).

is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99). Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. Harkins Theatres also is hosting a “Movies You Might Have Missed” series offering 2023 favorites for just $5 per ticket. Different movies play each week through Feb. 11. Each ticket will also get a $5 Bonus Award for concessions. See the schedule and get tickets online here.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.