Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Margaritas, pet fun and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 22-28.
- Macayo’s Mexican Food is offering a special deal on Jan. 26. Every Valley location will be selling Senor Bob, Senorita Cha Cha and Rita ceramic margarita mugs for just $7.80 (regularly priced at $9.99 each). Plus, guests can enjoy a margarita refill for just 78 cents all day long.
- Hash Kitchen is offering free bacon to anyone who comes in with a Barrett Jackson ticket from Jan. 20-Jan. 28.
- The Mexicano: Guests can get 50% off margaritas through their build-your-own margarita bar experience to anyone who comes in with a Barrett Jackson ticket from Jan. 20-Jan. 28. Restrictions may apply.
- Fix.Adopt.Save. is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. Get more information and make a reservation here.
- 7th Annual Doggie Street Festival in Phoenix: A free family event is going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Steele Indian School Park. There will be an adopt-a-thon, freebies, food, pet products and services, auctions, prizes and more.
- Arizona Humane Society is offering 20% off dog training classes in January. Use promo code SITFOR20. Learn more here.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
- Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).
- Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
- Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
- Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
- Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.
- Harkins Theatres also is hosting a “Movies You Might Have Missed” series offering 2023 favorites for just $5 per ticket. Different movies play each week through Feb. 11. Each ticket will also get a $5 Bonus Award for concessions. See the schedule and get tickets online here.
