Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Haircuts, burgers and Valentine's Day specials

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 12 - 18.



Fearless Kitty Rescue is offering free adoption for all “Senior Whiskers” cats for adopters who are 60 years old or older. The deal begins on Feb. 14. Learn more here.

Fearless Kitty Rescue

is offering free adoption for all “Senior Whiskers” cats for adopters who are 60 years old or older. The deal begins on Feb. 14. Learn more here. Stop by any Firehouse Subs location from Feb 12 - 18 and enjoy the Valentine's Day BOGO deal - buy a large sub, get a free medium sub after 4 p.m.

location from Feb 12 - 18 and enjoy the Valentine's Day BOGO deal - buy a large sub, get a free medium sub after 4 p.m. Thai Chili 2 Go : All day on Feb. 14, diners can get 50% off their second entree with the purchase of their first entree. This special is available through the TC2Go app or online using code: THAIHOT4U.

: All day on Feb. 14, diners can get 50% off their second entree with the purchase of their first entree. This special is available through the TC2Go app or online using code: THAIHOT4U. Nello’s Ahwatukee is offering a three-course tasting menu for couples from 4 p.m. until close for $60. Each couple will also receive a long-stemmed rose upon arrival. Make reservations online here or by phone at 480-893-8930.

is offering a three-course tasting menu for couples from 4 p.m. until close for $60. Each couple will also receive a long-stemmed rose upon arrival. Make reservations online here or by phone at 480-893-8930. Free mullet haircuts : The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon.

: The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon. Carl’s Jr. in Phoenix is celebrating Carl’s Jr. Free Burger Day on Feb. 12. Participating local Carl’s Jr. will offer a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger to guests while supplies last, no purchase necessary. To get a free burger, guests can order on the My Rewards app or show crew members the app installed on their smartphone when ordering in restaurant.

in Phoenix is celebrating Carl’s Jr. Free Burger Day on Feb. 12. Participating local Carl’s Jr. will offer a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger to guests while supplies last, no purchase necessary. To get a free burger, guests can order on the My Rewards app or show crew members the app installed on their smartphone when ordering in restaurant. Barrio Brewing Co. at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer.

at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer. Shake Shack ’s new Valentine’s Day campaign offers a buy one, get one promotion for their new limited-time Korean-style menu. When guests order a Korean BBQ Burger or Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, they’ll get a second for free. The BOGO is now available nationwide when ordering delivery online or the Shack App.

’s new Valentine’s Day campaign offers a for their new limited-time Korean-style menu. When guests order a Korean BBQ Burger or Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, they’ll get a second for free. The BOGO is now available nationwide when ordering delivery online or the Shack App. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).

is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99). Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek ’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.

’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. Jack in the Box : Get two special offers on Valentine's Day: Buy one, get one free Large Shakes, and get the Ultimate Cheeseburger for just $2.

: Get two special offers on Valentine's Day: Buy one, get one free Large Shakes, and get the Ultimate Cheeseburger for just $2. Gila Gas n’ Goods at Wild Horse Pass is offering $1 off per gallon of regular unleaded 87 fuel from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 13. Visitors can start lining up in the staging area 30 minutes prior to each start time. They will also have swag bags and giveaways for participants.

is offering $1 off per gallon of regular unleaded 87 fuel from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 13. Visitors can start lining up in the staging area 30 minutes prior to each start time. They will also have swag bags and giveaways for participants. P.F. Chang’s is offering a free order of six dumplings to anyone who has been dumped. Here’s how to redeem the offer now through Feb. 21 (not valid on Feb. 14). PF Chang's

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.