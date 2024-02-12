Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Haircuts, burgers and Valentine's Day specials

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 12 - 18.
- Fearless Kitty Rescue is offering free adoption for all “Senior Whiskers” cats for adopters who are 60 years old or older. The deal begins on Feb. 14. Learn more here.
- Stop by any Firehouse Subs location from Feb 12 - 18 and enjoy the Valentine's Day BOGO deal - buy a large sub, get a free medium sub after 4 p.m.
- Thai Chili 2 Go: All day on Feb. 14, diners can get 50% off their second entree with the purchase of their first entree. This special is available through the TC2Go app or online using code: THAIHOT4U.
- Nello’s Ahwatukee is offering a three-course tasting menu for couples from 4 p.m. until close for $60. Each couple will also receive a long-stemmed rose upon arrival. Make reservations online here or by phone at 480-893-8930.
- Free mullet haircuts: The first 15,000 fans who go to this website can register to get a coupon for a free mullet haircut at any participating Great Clips salon.
- Carl’s Jr. in Phoenix is celebrating Carl’s Jr. Free Burger Day on Feb. 12. Participating local Carl’s Jr. will offer a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger to guests while supplies last, no purchase necessary. To get a free burger, guests can order on the My Rewards app or show crew members the app installed on their smartphone when ordering in restaurant.
- Barrio Brewing Co. at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer.
- Shake Shack’s new Valentine’s Day campaign offers a buy one, get one promotion for their new limited-time Korean-style menu. When guests order a Korean BBQ Burger or Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, they’ll get a second for free. The BOGO is now available nationwide when ordering delivery online or the Shack App.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
- Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks, and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).
- Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
- Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
- Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
- Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.
- Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.
- Jack in the Box: Get two special offers on Valentine's Day: Buy one, get one free Large Shakes, and get the Ultimate Cheeseburger for just $2.
- Gila Gas n’ Goods at Wild Horse Pass is offering $1 off per gallon of regular unleaded 87 fuel from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 13. Visitors can start lining up in the staging area 30 minutes prior to each start time. They will also have swag bags and giveaways for participants.
P.F. Chang’s is offering a free order of six dumplings to anyone who has been dumped. Here’s how to redeem the offer now through Feb. 21 (not valid on Feb. 14).
